Air Quality Specialists can clean the air you breathe

Air Quality Specialists is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Breathe cleaner air and feel the difference

Air Quality Specialists use a 12-step air duct cleaning process to eliminate all dust, debris, and obstructions from your home's air ducts.

Quality air is our specialty

Whether in a residential or commercial setting, our duct cleaning process is sure to improve the quality of the air in your home or building. When you need air duct cleaning, call Air Quality Specialists! Our licensed technicians use specialized tools, in conjunction with contact vacuuming, to dislodge dust and other particles. The last thing we want is to cause more pollution to your air through the cleaning process.

To minimize the threat of dust, pollen, or other debris spreading, we use high-efficiency particle air (HEPA) vacuuming equipment or vacuum equipment that exhausts particulates outside of the home.

CLEAN AIR DUCTS - A BETTER HOME

Big benefits come from improving the air quality in your home

Air ducts are usually out-of-sight and out-of-mind. However, these behind-the-scene ducts can make a big difference in the quality of air that you breathe.

When air ducts become dirty, they are passageways to distribute dust particles, virus, fungi, mold, bacteria, and other contaminants throughout your home.

Here are some reasons why cleaning your air ducts is beneficial to your home and your family:

The longer these toxins are allowed to move freely throughout your home, the more harmful the air becomes. Air duct cleaning will ultimately improve the quality of the air that you and your family breathe every day.

This will help improve or eliminate allergies, sneezing, headaches, and a number of other health issues caused by the dirty air in your home.

Air Quality Specialists also offers indoor air quality testing services.

Step 1. Inspection / Estimate

Appointments start with a detailed inspection and consultation. All estimates are given in writing to establish a clear scope of work.

Step 2. Trained Technicians

No sub-contractors or one-man crews at Air Quality Specialists. Our NADCA-certified techs have experience with the latest and most effective cleaning procedures.

Step 3. Complete Setup

Work will not begin until the floors, doorways, and corners are protected against dirt or scratching. Protective shoe covers are worn at all times.

Step 4. Negative Air Pressure

The 12″ vacuum hose is attached to both the supply and return sides of the system. During the cleaning, all dirt and debris is pulled directly into the HEPAVac.

Step 5. Cleaning & Sealing

All registers are removed and cleaned, and viable duct leakage is sealed using the latest industry appropriate methods.

Step 6. Maximizing Vacuum

All registers are covered to stop the air flow and blowback. As each vent is cleaned, the cover is removed, maximizing the air flow in that duct line.

Step 7. Scrub the System

Pulling large volumes of air towards the vacuum, we now send scrubbing tools into each supply run. Specially designed plastic plugs ensure there's no airflow loss.

Step 8. Cold Air Returns

Once all supply registers are clean, we move to the return air system. This includes all the grill covers and drops throughout the house.

Step 9. Trunk Lines & Plenums

All trunk lines (supply) and plenums (return air) are cleaned with our special scrubbing tools. Specially designed plastic plugs ensure there's not airflow loss.

Step 10. HVAC Equipment Clean

We complete your service with the acid washing of the coils and the cleaning of the heater, drain line, drip pan, and associated areas.

Step 11. Wrapping it Up!

All floors are vacuumed and our equipment removed. Final temperatures are recorded and the customer is walked through the home to verify our work.

Step 12. Following Up!

Either by phone call or email, our customers are contacted for questions or comments. Our customers are the best and we value their opinions.