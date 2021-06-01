Advantage IR offers alternative treatment to surgery for BPH

Advantage IR is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Prostate artery embolization (PAE) is an interventional radiology treatment for BPH that offers a lower risk of urinary incontinence and sexual side effects compared to surgery. PAE works by reducing the blood supply to the prostate, causing it to shrink. Recovery from embolization is much faster than invasive surgery because there is no incision to heal or stitches to be removed. The risk of bleeding and complications is lower than with invasive surgery.Patients who undergo PAE have reported high satisfaction, no urinary incontinence, or sexual side effects. Minor side effects include frequent and/or difficult urination, pelvic pain, blood in the urine, blood in the stool and diarrhea. Most of these side effects resolve on their own in a few days.Compare that to TURP, which usually requires 3 and 6 weeks to recover, and a catheter is left in place for 2 to 3 days. Complications and risks include excessive bleeding, retrograde ejaculation, and impotence.

