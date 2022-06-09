Add some splash to your summer staycation at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

The We-Ko-Pa Resort Casino Resort is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Add Some Splash to Your Summer at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort!

Dive into the cool new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort , where you can try your luck with state-of-the-art gaming … bask in luxurious accommodations and amenities … savor a smorgasbord of casual and fine dining outlets … unwind in turquoise pools and relaxing spas … and tee off on two award-winning golf courses.

Unveiled in October 2020, the 100% smoke-free We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers the latest and greatest in Valley gaming, dining and entertainment. Just given TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice Award - and named "Best Casino" by PHOENIX Magazine readers in 2021 - the 166,341-square-foot facility ups the ante for Valley gaming. Our biggest addition recently has been sports betting, thanks to our partnership with Betfred Sports, that includes the WKP Sportsbook … six sports betting kiosks located throughout the casino … and our new sports betting app.

The casino also boasts more than 800 of the latest and greatest slot machines; action-packed table games that include poker, blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold'em, Blaze Roulette and Roll to Win Craps; and a 100% smoke-free Bingo Hall with 50" LED monitors, seating for more than 650 guests, and fast tableside food service.

Worked up an appetite? The upscale Ember restaurant (a recipient of Wine Spectator's highly coveted "Best of Award of Excellence" for 2021) features the highest quality steaks and seafood prepared over wood-fired grills along with - naturally! - a spectacular wine cellar. WKP Sports and Entertainment is a fun place to go for great food and drinks along with gaming, tribute bands and other live entertainment, while The Dining Studio offers Asian specialties at Dragon Wok & Noodle and traditional Mexican favorites at Las Tapas. The Ahnala Mesquite Room is the place to go for American-style comfort food for breakfast or lunch, and if you're in a hurry, you can grab on-the-go fare 24/7 from The Market. And you can't miss the stunning Center Bar, which is, literally, right in the middle of everything.

When you're ready to take a break from the action, our attached AAA Four Diamond hotel has everything you'd expect from - and want in - an upscale Scottsdale-area resort. We've got 246 luxurious guest rooms and suites, and two heated resort pools and spas. Speaking of spas …. if you need a little extra unwinding, be sure to check out the relaxing massages and rejuvenating facials at our Amethyst Spa. And if you don't mind a little warm weather, We-Ko-Pa Golf Club right across the street offers two award-winning courses - Cholla and Saguaro - that have been ranked among the best public courses in Arizona and offer spectacular views of the mountains and Sonoran Desert.

Come stay, play and vacay with us this summer … with pool-side bands, games and drink specials on Fridays and Saturdays, and cornhole, horseshoes, ping pong and putting green every day. For more information, call 480/789-4957 or visit www.wekopacasinoresort.com.

