Acute Wealth Advisors offer FREE tax planning for the New Year

7:13 AM, Jan 22, 2018
29 mins ago
sonoran living
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Acute Wealth Advisors is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In just a couple weeks from now, you could start seeing more money in your paycheck. The GOP tax reform bill that President Trump signed into law, officially went into effect January 1. The new guidelines mean lower taxes for most Americans.

And while a tax cut from the government is great, Matt Deaton and Damon Roberts of Acute Wealth Advisors say, you can also take proactive steps to reduce your own taxes in retirement.

Learn more about how you can potentially reduce your taxes in retirement by setting up a complimentary tax review with Acute Wealth Advisors.

Call: (480) 620-6907 or visit:  www.AcuteWealthAdvisors.com     
Acute Wealth Advisors has 4 office locations across the Valley.

Investment advisory services offered through Acute Investment Advisory, LLC. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Acute Wealth Advisors.  We do not provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your attorney or tax advisor.

Acute Wealth Advisors is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments

Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.