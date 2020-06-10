Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center offers NEW procedure to heal back pain naturally

Active Life Physical Medicine and Pain Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

As a leading, board certified physician in pain medicine, osteopathic, and physical medicine and rehabilitation, Dr. Wendi Lundquist and her team utilize advanced technologies and non-invasive treatment options while empowering our patients with the knowledge to understand their pain and how to control it.

Our skilled and compassionate physicians and staff work together to help provide pain relief to improve the quality of life by restoring function and renewing hope.

Active Life Physical Medicine and Pain Center has two locations.

15547 N. Reems Road

Surprise, AZ 85374

13575 W Indian School Road

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

(623) 535-9777

www.activelifepaincenter.com