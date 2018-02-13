Accident Law Group: What to do AFTER an accident

Accident Law Group is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Why Hire The Accident Law Group?

by Joseph L. Brown, Esq.

If you've been injured in an accident , you probably have a lot of questions, and some big concerns. You may be wondering how do I deal with this? What do I do now? As an accident victim, you have a lot of options regarding how you approach your situation. The upside is, you don't have to figure this out on your own.

The first step is to go get checked out; often you don't even know an injury has occurred. Many times the adrenaline of an accident will mask your injuries, and when the excitement of the situation ends you will feel like you have been hit by a car, because you were. Go to a doctor and get checked out.

The second step is to call the Accident Law Group. Let me explain why.

At the Accident Law Group, you always receive a free case review with an attorney. Other attorneys offer this service, so why choose the Accident Law Group? It's simple. At the Accident Law Group, you will always meet with an attorney. This is not what you'd experience at most law firms. An attorney is going to understand little nuances of your case that can help best present your case and protect you.

Dealing with an insurance company's calls and letters, especially when you don't feel good, is exhausting and overwhelming. We understand how you feel. I was an insurance adjuster. And as an insurance adjuster, I was taught "people who hire attorneys do better than people who don't." I've personally been in a car accident. I've been where you are. I understand that the insurance company doesn't believe you are hurt or missed work. I know. I've lived it.

Experience is important! I've experienced what it's like to be a client. I have 14 years of experience as a Personal Injury attorney. I have experience as an insurance adjuster. Often times, I know what the insurance company angle will be before they even assign an adjuster. I believe this sets our firm apart from others.

What's involved with hiring the Accident Law Group? Just your time. There is no retainer, and no payment up front. We don't make any money until your case settles. There is no risk to you. In addition, we offer The ALG Guarantee which means the Accident Law Group's fees will never be greater than the portion the client takes home from the settlement.

At the Accident Law Group, accidents are all we do. You want someone on your side that's going to focus their practice on your injury case, someone who understands every little nuance of the law to help protect your rights. Our job is to build and win cases, and deliver the best customer service possible. We know how to fight for you, and we will.



Accident Law Group is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

