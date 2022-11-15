Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

ABC15 teamed up with Harrah's Ak-Chin for Native American Heritage Month

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:15 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 10:15:07-05

((SL Advertiser)) ABC15 teamed up with Harrah's Ak-Chin for Native American Heritage Month to learn about Native American traditions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway