ABC15 Salutes Arizona Veterans: Meet Marine Corps veteran Joel Cooney

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Marine Corps veteran Joel Cooney formed a community group called Task Force Archangel and in the last 9 years, raised over $25,000 helping over a dozen different charities. He has also organized several Memorial Day Hikes to bring awareness and community camaraderie.

To thank Joel Cooney for his continued efforts in our community, Joel was given a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.