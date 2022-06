Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Army veteran Ron Breland works for his wife's non-profit, Warfighter Ranch, to help prevent veteran suicide.

To thank Ron Breland for his continued efforts in our community, Ron was given a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

