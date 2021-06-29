ABC15 and Sanderson Ford Salute Scott DeLuzio

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 has teamed up with Sanderson Ford to honor veterans who go above and beyond in our community.

Scott DeLuzio is an Army veteran and served in Afghanistan. Both Scott and his brother were deployed to Afghanistan at the same time, and his brother was killed in action.

When Scott returned home, he lost many of his fellow veterans to suicide. So, he decided to find a way to give veterans and voice and find ways to cope. He started the Drive On Podcast with Scott DeLuzio.

Through the podcast, they are "committed to connecting with current and prior service members and civilians to discuss and share personal triumphs, life experiences and emotional hardships to give hope and strength to the Military community."

For more information, visit driveonpodcast.com.

To thank Scott for all the work he does in the community, he is getting a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

For more information about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.