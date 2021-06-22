ABC15 and Sanderson Ford Salute Mark O'Shea

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 has teamed up with Sanderson Ford to honor veterans who go above and beyond in our community.

Mark O'Shea is retired from the United States Army. He struggled to find purpose in his life and was having difficulty finding the help he needed. So now he is working to get other veterans the resources they need and help battle veteran suicide with his non-proft, Operation Prevent 22. To learn more, go to www.operationprevent22.com.

To thank Mark for all the work he does in the community, he is getting a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

For more information about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.