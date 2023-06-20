ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Marshall Knox

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force Veteran Marshall Knox is a barber shop and barber school owner who is giving back to veterans in the community. He and students from the school attend veteran events and give free haircuts. He is also a member of the National Association of Black Veterans and serves as a veterans services officer.

To thank Marshall for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

