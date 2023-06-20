Watch Now
ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Marshall Knox

Posted at 7:08 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 10:36:21-04

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force Veteran Marshall Knox is a barber shop and barber school owner who is giving back to veterans in the community. He and students from the school attend veteran events and give free haircuts. He is also a member of the National Association of Black Veterans and serves as a veterans services officer.

To thank Marshall for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.

