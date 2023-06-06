ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Kevin Adams

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Kevin Adams served our country as a Marine, now he's serving his Village of Oak Creek community as the president of the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund, which has raised over $2,500,000 for the maintenance and enhancement of the non-motorized trails on National Forest land. To learn more, go to redrocktrailfund.org.

To thank Kevin for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.