ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Kevin Adams of the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund and Wheel Fun
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jun 06, 2023
ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Kevin Adams served our country as a Marine, now he's serving his Village of Oak Creek community as the president of the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund, which has raised over $2,500,000 for the maintenance and enhancement of the non-motorized trails on National Forest land. To learn more, go to redrocktrailfund.org.

To thank Kevin for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

