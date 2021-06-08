ABC15 and Sanderson Ford Salute Army veteran Rick Kreiberg

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 has teamed up with Sanderson Ford to honor veterans who go above and beyond in our community.

Rick Kreiberg spent his military career in the Army and retired a Command Sergeant Major.

He started a group called Veterans Affinity to ensure military veterans get the care they need and the benefits they earned.

You can learn more at veteransaffinity.org.

To thank Rick for all the work he does for veterans in the community, he is getting a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

