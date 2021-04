ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute Arizona veterans!

To nomiate a veteran, go to abc15.com/veteran and they could win $500. Deadline to nominate is May 2, 2021.

Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln

6400 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ

800-604-0287

www.SandersonFord.com or www.SandersonLincoln.com