AARP Arizona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Get Help. Give Help.

We may be apart, but we don't have to be alone. Across the country, people are organizing online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas, and help those in need.

Whether you want to start a group, find a group, or even request a friendly call from one of our volunteers, we can help you connect with people in your community. Visit aarpcommunityconnections.org.