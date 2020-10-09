A New Leaf to host virtual event to increase awareness of Domestic Violence issues

A New Leaf is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A New Leaf, a local nonprofit headquartered in Mesa, is committed to protecting domestic violence victims and empowering individuals to break the cycle of abuse. In 2018, there were 38,674 domestic violence-related calls made to hotlines in Arizona, 252,806 nights of emergency shelter were provided for victims, and 22,293 victims received mobile or community-based services. A New Leaf answered 19,732 of those calls for help, provided 26,785 of those nights of shelter, including nearly 500 nights through our overflow shelter program when no other shelter was available, and provided legal help for 570 individuals.

A New Leaf offers a continuum of services to respond to domestic violence situations, from immediate crisis stabilization, to providing safety, housing, and basic needs, to the support needed to ultimately break free from an abusive relationship. With five programs, serving more than 6,700 survivors each year, A New Leaf's services are vital to protecting and empowering the most vulnerable members of our community. This year, A New Leaf's Crisis Hotline/SAFE DV Services will provide referrals for shelter and coordination of other crisis services for 5,000 domestic violence victims, Autumn House, Faith House, and Temporary Overflow Shelter Programs will provide safe shelter, basic needs, and support services for 745 individuals, and the Court Advocacy Program will provide legal support and court accompaniment for more than 1,000 individuals.

In an effort to increase awareness of Domestic Violence issues, Pledge Purple @Home, a virtual event will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. Hosted by ABC15 Sonoran Living Host, Susan Casper, the event will include client stories, overviews of A New Leaf's DV programs and testimonies from well-known Arizona influencers. Pledge Purple @Home will focus on important support programs for victims of domestic violence, educating participants about the emerging issues around DV and sexual abuse.

Arizona Lottery, the title sponsor of Pledge Purple @ Home, is partnering with A New Leaf throughout the month of October, providing financial support to DVSTOP, A New Leaf's safe, temporary overflow shelter program, and spotlighting the critical issues around domestic violence. Registration for the virtual event can be found at www.turnanewleaf.org/make-difference/special-events/pledge-purple.html.

A New Leaf has a nearly 50-year history successfully providing critical services to the community, and operates 30 different programs, employs over 500 individuals, and manages a $40 million annual organizational budget. These programs are supported by diverse funding sources including federal, state, city, corporations, foundations, and individuals.

A New Leaf is committed to offering a continuum of support services that enable families and individuals to permanently improve their circumstances. Their programs use a trauma informed approach which prevents re-traumatization and promotes healing and recovery. A New Leaf is committed to protecting women, children, and men from abuse, empowering individuals to break the cycle of abuse, and ultimately to ending domestic violence.