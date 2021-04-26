4C Medical Group talks about the impacts of alcohol use on older adults

4C Medical Group part of OptumCare is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

4C Medical Group part of OptumCare has 15 locations across the valley. They offer same day and next day appointments as well as video visits.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, 4C Medical Group is a physician owned integrated health care delivery network providing primary and specialty care to patients across the care continuum.

Driven by their core values of Communication, Compassion, Competence and Camaraderie, 4C's focus is to deliver cost-effective, timely, quality, passionate care to their patients in acute, sub-acute, ambulatory, and home-based care settings.

For more information, visit: www.4cmedicalgroup.com