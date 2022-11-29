114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is setting sail on December 14-18, 2022

Visit Newport Beach is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and you're invited to ring in the season in Newport Beach. With a flurry of dazzling holiday happenings, delightful winter dining, shopping for everyone on your list and holiday fun for the whole family, enjoy one of the most festive coastal destinations in America. Make Newport Beach your home for the holidays where your seasons are sure to be merry and bright!

The 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is setting sail on December 14th through the 18th beginning nightly at 6:30pm. One of the nation's most sensational displays of holiday lights, watch over 100 dazzling boats light up the night with more over-the-top décor then the next. Featuring pyrotechnics, synchronized light shows, moving displays, singers and dancers and much more, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade promises to make your seasons bright. Oh what fun it is to Visit Newport Beach for the holidays.

You can experience all of the best of California coastal luxury here in Newport Beach, located just a quick drive north of San Diego.

Experience luxury at your leisure in Newport Beach: charter a boat or rent an electric one yourself, indulge in a chef-driven dinner complete with a gorgeous view; enjoy a balboa bar on Balboa Island or simply put your toes in the sand and swim in the sea - it's a beautiful destination to wind down, relax and restore.

Newport Beach is the picture-perfect backdrop to create memorable holiday experiences with your loved ones. Start with our unmatched portfolio of hotel and resort properties from family-friendly boutique hotels to expansive resorts.

Oh what fun it is to Visit Newport Beach, California for the holidays! Call (949) 706-5309 or go to, www.visitnewportbeach.com.