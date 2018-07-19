Sky Ranch Lodge: Sedona Getaway

Sky Ranch Lodge is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The first class team at the beautiful Sky Ranch Lodge in breathtaking Sedona, AZ. make sure their guests have a once in a lifetime experience enjoying all they have to offer. The following comes from a blog by a couple that recently vacationed there. This is just one of the many glowing descriptions of this special resort:

My husband and I chose a weekend get-away in Sedona. We had never been to Sedona, and our friends suggested Sky Ranch Lodge as they were married there. We couldn't have chosen a more perfect get-away. Sky Ranch Lodge is a cozy hideaway up in the mountains of Sedona on the Airport Mesa. As we began our drive up Airport Road past one of the world famous vortexes, which we had an opportunity to hike to during our stay; we began meandering slowly up the curves where we couldn't believe our eyes. The red rocks are unbelievable.

It set the perfect stage for our arrival at Sky Ranch Lodge. Upon check-in at their rustic front desk; (which by the way the staff is most welcoming); we were impressed that our intimate bungalow; it was top notch with completely updated amenities. From the moment we opened our bedroom window, we enjoyed the most incredible views of Sedona's landscapes that are truly unmatched. We enjoyed the grounds from the park-like settings and the babbling brooks and they even had a cute bridge. You know how some people will go to the beach on their vacation and sink their feet into the sand? Well, there is nothing better than discovering the beautiful grounds of Sky Ranch Lodge where you can sink your feet into the beautiful grass. The serenity of the luscious gardens and unique plants at Sky Ranch Lodge is unlike anywhere my husband and I have traveled.

In the evening we enjoyed a dip in their salt water pool and relaxed in the Jacuzzi which was only a few steps from one of their wine bars. Their venue overlooks the entirety of Sedona's Red Rock country and offers spectacular views in every single direction. We joined several of the resort guests in the evening to enjoy a glass of wine from their outlook bar while enjoying a romantic evening at sunset.

Sky Ranch Lodge is not only perfect for an intimate wedding, but we could see first-hand why our friends recommended this resort for their wedding. It also doubles as a place to retreat and enjoy the unique nature of Sedona. We spent an incredible weekend of relaxing, hiking and enjoy the breath-taking views of our retreat. We look forward to returning whenever we can. We have discovered a unique gem where we experienced a truly delightful time at this enchanting hiding-away in the clouds; Sky Ranch Lodge.

Sky Ranch Lodge

1105 Airport Road

Sedona, Arizona 86336

928-282-6400

skyRanchLodge.com and SedonaSkyWeddings.com