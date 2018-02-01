Hearth '61 has delicious dish ideas for Valentine's Day

Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Executive Sous Chef Christopher Brugman stopped by to cook some Valentine's Day dinner items.

Here are the recipes from today's show:

Citrus Cured Beets

2 quarts Fresh squeezed Orange Juice (enough to cover)

8 ea Beets, Small to medium in size (scrubbed clean)

20 ea Juniper Berries

½ Cup Kosher Salt

1 TBSP Granulated Sugar

5 ea Garlic Cloves, Smashed

3 each Bay Leaf

4 sprigs Thyme

10 each Black peppercorn

1. Combine all ingredients together in a pot and bring to a boil, cut heat, cover with a lid and simmer over medium heat until beets are tender.

2. Cool beets in their cooking liquid until they are cool enough to handle, peel skins with a kitchen towel and store in an air tight container.

Braised Beef Short Rib

5# Veal or Beef Short Rib

2ea Large Carrots, large dice

2ea Celery Ribs, large dice

1ea Leek, large dice

6ea Garlic cloves, smashed

4ea Thyme Sprigs

4ea Rosemary Sprigs

1 bunch Italian Parsley, rough chop with stems

10 grams Black Peppercorns

½ 750ml bottle Red Wine

4qt Veal Stock

1. Season the short rib liberally with kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium/high heat, add a thin layer of blended oil and sear the short rib until you achieve a deep golden brown crust. Pull the short ribs out and set aside.

2. Toss in the carrots, celery, leeks and garlic and sweat until slightly soft. Deglaze with the rioja, thyme, rosemary, parsley and peppercorns and reduce by half. Nestle the short ribs on top the vegetables and herbs and add enough veal stock to cover.

3. Cover the pot and set the oven to 250 degrees and gently braise for 4 hours until the short rib is fall off the bone tender.



Truffled Parsnip Puree

700 grams Peeled Parsnips (cut into 1" squares)

500 grams Half and Half

250 grams Water

2 sprigs Thyme

25 grams Garlic, smashed

10 grams Salt

5 grams White pepper

52 grams Butter, cubed and chilled

50 grams Truffle Oil

1. Combine parsnips, water, thyme, garlic and salt to a saucepot. Bring everything to a boil then turn the heat down to a simmer and cover the pot with a lid. Simmer for about 20-30 minutes or until the parsnips is fork tender.

2. Remove the sprig of thyme then strain and reserve the liquid.

3. Puree the celery root in a blender on high adding the liquid back to it slowly until smooth not runny or loose. Then blend the butter into it until completely emulsified. Taste and re-season if necessary.

4. Chill the puree quickly in a bowl on an ice bath stirring constantly. This allows the puree to be stored properly without developing a "skin" on top.

Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb

1ea 6-8 Bone Lamb Rack (12-14oz)

½ Cup Japanese bread crumbs, lightly toasted

4 sprigs Thyme, leaves picked

4 sprigs Rosemary, leaves picked

½ Cup Italian Parsley, Minced

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

1 Tbsp Fresh cracked black pepper

1 Tbsp Lemon Oil

1. Combine bread crumbs, thyme, rosemary, Italian parsley, kosher salt, black pepper in a food processor and pulse until fully incorporated.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium/high heat, drizzle a touch of blended oil to the pan and season the lamb with kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper.

3. Place the seasoned lamb rack fat side down into the pan and sear until a deep golden brown carmelization occurs, about 4-5 minutes.

4. Flip the lamb rack over and place the pan the oven pre-heated to 375 degrees and finish cooking the lamb until you reach an internal temperature of 118-120 degrees for medium rare.

5. Once the lamb has reach the desired temperature, place on a rack and rest for 6 minutes.

6. Drizzle some lemon oil onto the lamb rack fat side up, then dredge into the herbed breadcrumb mixture forming a thin crust covering the entire flesh side of the lamb.

7. Slice lamb in between the bones and serve.

Yam Gnocchi

2ea 1-pound Purple sweet potatoes (yams)

12oz Fresh ricotta cheese, drained in sieve

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated fine

2 tbls Brown sugar

2 tbls Kosher salt

1 tsp Chinese Five Spice

3 cups All purpose flour

1. Set oven to 400 degrees. Place yams on a large baking sheet covered with a layer kosher salt and cook for 40-45 minutes, until fork tender.

2. Once cooked, removed and cut in half and let cool at room temperature. Scrape out the flesh into medium bowl and mash; then transfer 3 cups to large bowl.

3. Add ricotta cheese; blend well. Add Parmesan cheese, brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, and nutmeg; mash to blend.

4. Mix in flour, about 1/2 cup at a time, until soft dough forms.

5. Turn dough out onto floured surface; divide into 6 equal pieces. Rolling between palms and floured work surface, form each piece into 20-inch-long rope (about 1 inch in diameter), sprinkling with flour as needed if sticky. Cut each rope into 20 pieces. Roll each piece over the tines of a fork or ridged gnocchi paddle to indent. Transfer to baking sheet.

6. Bring large pot of water to boil; add 2 tablespoons salt and return to boil. Working in batches, boil gnocchi until tender, 4-5 minutes. Transfer gnocchi to clean rimmed baking sheet. Cool completely. (Can be done up to 4 hours ahead or frozen for later use)

Chimichurri Butter

2# Softened, Unsalted Butter

100 grams Garlic

25 grams Jalapeno, stemmed, chopped

200 grams Parsley

75 grams Mint

80 grams Oregano

14 grams Chili flake

30 grams Smoked paprika

50 grams Red wine vinegar

100 grams Meyer lemon juice

10 grams Kosher salt

1. Place all ingredients except the butter in the food processer and blend until smooth.

2. Add the butter to a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and begin to paddle the butter until smooth, add in the chimichurri mixture a few tablespoons at a time until fully incorporated.

Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows

5445 E Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

480.624.5400

www.mountainshadows.com

