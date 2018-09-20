Get ready for a fun weekend with FREE events from Arizona Parenting Magazine!

Saturday, Sept 22

Smithsonian National Museum Day: Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, September 22 as the 14th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. A few participating museums include: Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, Arizona Museum of Natural History, Halle Heart Children's Museum, Heard Museum, i.d.e.a. Museum, Pueblo Grande Museum, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Western Spirit Museum and more. For a complete list and to print your free ticket, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday

Robots Rule: Create a robot with battery-powered flashing eyes using a glue gun and tools in the Museum's newly renovated Art Studio! Get creative with recyclables and specialty materials such as wood, wire, foil, feathers, and foam shapes! 10-11am and 11:30am-12:30pm. $20 per member child/ $25 per non-member child. Accompanying adult received free program admission when they pay general Museum admission. Ages 6-10. Children's Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. 7th St., Phoenix. 602-253-0501. childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

STEAM Exploration Day: Experience an afternoon filled with innovative games, experiments and loads of surprises during The Wacky Science Show featuring "Dr. Science!". Sneak Peak of the interactive stations: Electric Play Doh, Pinwheel Wind Generator, Magnetic Levitation, Build your own Kaleidoscope, and More! 11am-1pm. Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. shopdesertridge.com