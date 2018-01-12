Fun, family weekend activities from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

January 12-14

Rock 'N' Roll Marathon Series: The Rock 'N' Roll Marathon Series makes running fun with options for all fitness levels. Known for live music and excitement, the Rock 'N' Marathon is a relatively flat course that runs through three of the Southwest's most scenic cities - Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Road closure information will be available on the marathon website. Fri, Sat & Sun. Check online for specific times and locations. RunRockNRoll.com

Science Before Saturday: Come out and Game On! Experience science and math like never before through video and board games! Featuring VR stations, this event is for gamers of all ages! $9 for adults and $5 for children, members free. 5:30-8:30pm. Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald, Mesa. 480-644-2230. AzMNH.org

Family Friday: Start your weekend off on the right gear with this fun family workshop where you can learn and experiment together coding with Ozobots, building with Hexbugs, racing with Spheros and more. Ages 5-12. Members, $8 & Nonmembers $16. Adults included with admission of a child. 5-6pm. i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Pl., Mesa. 480-644-4332. ideamuseum.org