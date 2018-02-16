FUN and FREE! Family-friendly events from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Now through February 25

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show: Since 1955, this annual horse show has set the pace in the Arabian horse world. It has grown from 50 horses to more than 2,000 horses, bringing top owners, trainers and breeders from around the world competing for a chance to win. Enjoy fun activities for the entire family. WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale. ScottsdaleShow.com



Saturday, February 17

Southwest Maker Fest - Feb 17: SWMF will offer participatory activities in the arts, technology, science, sustainability and more to festival visitors from 10am to 4pm on Pepper Street and at the i.d.e.a. Museum, which will be open free to the public for the event. The free festival, located in the heart of downtown Mesa, just off Main Street and Macdonald Streets, will offer exhibits, demonstrations, community art projects, and lots of opportunities to try your hand at new things. 10am-4pm. Downtown Mesa. SouthwestMakerFest.com



Saturday, February 17

Chandler's Science Spectacular - Feb 17: Experience the science behind the art with demonstrations from local artists and guests. 10am-3pm. Downtown Chandler, 3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler.

To learn more about these events visit, www.AZParenting.com

