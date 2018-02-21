French couple prepares authentic French cuisine

7:47 AM, Feb 21, 2018
sonoran living | recipe
Voila French Bistro - Onion Soup
Serves 4-6 people
Ingredients:
3 large onions
3 oz butter
2 Tbs. Flour
16 oz beef broth
8 oz white wine
2 bay leaves
1 Tbs. Herbs de Provence or fresh Thyme
Salt and pepper
6 oz Swizz cheese or Gruyere cheese
Croutons or slices of French bread

In a large soup pot set to high heat, melt butter and add the onions. Stir regularly until onions come light browned color ~20 minutes. Sprinkle flour over onions. Continue to cook for ~5 minutes until the flour has browned. Then, add white wine and beef broth. Bring it to boil. Add salt and pepper to taste, bay leaves, Herbs de Provence or Thyme. Cook for 15 minutes on low heat. Pour your soup in a bowl, add croutons or sliced bread and sprinkle with Gruyère or Emmental or Swiss cheese. Put in the oven (400°) for 10 minutes just to melt the cheese.

Voila French Bistro
10135 East Via Linda, Scottsdale AZ 85258
(480) 614.5600
www.voilafrenchbistro.com

 

