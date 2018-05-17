FREE fun for families from Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, May 19

Women's Health & Wellness Expo: The FREE event will offer a true 360-degree view of women's health, covering wellness topics that most impact females of all ages. During the expo, women will have the chance to undergo health screenings and learn easy-to-implement tips to improve their health and wellness. They'll also enjoy complimentary spa, beauty, health and wellness treatments, and presentations. 8am-12pm. Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa. To register for this FREE event, visit mvmedicalcenter.org/womensexpo or call 1-877-924-WELL (9355).



Saturday, May 19

spark! After Dark: Join the fun of a free art party with live music, hands-on art activities, tasty treats and cash bar. Held every third Saturday of the month with a different theme, October-June. Located at Mesa Arts Center's North Patio. Free. 8-11pm. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa.



Sunday, May 20

Free Sundays: Quarterly Free Sundays and Museums for all help make creative experiences accessible for all at the i.d.e.a. Museum. Complimentary admission on quarterly Free Sundays is made possible through financial support by individual donors and grants that fund the museum's Access for All programs. i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Pl., Mesa. ideamuseum.org