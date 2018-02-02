FREE & fun activities to do with the family from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, February 3

Lub Dub's Birthday Party: Explore the museum and take steps to becoming a heart hero. Enjoy pictures with Lub Dub, party favors, fun activities and more! One day only membership specials and half off admission when you wear read. 9am-2pm. Halle Heart Children's Museum, 2929 S. 48th St., Tempe. halleheartchildrensmuseum.org

Saturday, February 3

Motoring Through Time & Heritage Festival: It's time to motor on down to Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix for the annual festival, featuring classic cars, cultural crafts and vendors, live music with Arizona's own Territorial Brass, and yummy food trucks and vendors. It's great fun for the whole family! Free. 10am-4pm. Heritage Square, 113 N. Sixth St., Phoenix. heritagesquarePHX.org

Saturday, February 3

Buckeye Air Fair - Feb. 3: Experience simulations, build rockets, and see historic military groups- there is something for everyone! 9am-2pm. Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd., Buckeye.

