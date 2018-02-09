Free AND fun! Family events from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, February 10
CulturePOP Block Party: Tale of Two Cities began with a partnership five years ago between the Cities of Avondale and Goodyear celebrating Arizona's Centennial.  The event quickly changed into a cultural celebration that included a parade and festival.  This year we are pleased to announce that it has now evolved into CulturePOP Block Party! CulturePOP will bring together cultures from around the world. This is a family friendly, community event featuring a Naturalization Ceremony, live entertainment, street performers, cultural demonstrations, kid's activities, food, beer and wine from around the world.   5:30-10pm. Estrella Community College, 3000 N. Dysart Rd., Avondale. Culturepop.org 

Saturday, February 10
Movies in the Desert: Guests are invited to view The Lego Movie, beginning under the stars at 6:30pm with a ninety- minute pre-movie entertainment show beginning at 5:00pm, consisting of music, games, and tons of prizes. Pre-Movie activities will include a Character Meet and Greet, Crafts, Lego Play Station, a Prize Wheel and Giveaways. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs/blankets while food and drinks will be available for purchase at the surrounding restaurants. The event is FREE to the public. 5-8pm. Odysea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. OdySeaintheDesert.com

Saturday, February 10
I Love Science Day: Unleash your inner scientist when you join us for a fun filled science celebration! Get hands-on with crafts and live demos, meet people from different science fields, and see our pop-up science fair! Regular admission rates apply. 11am-2pm. Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald, Mesa. 480-644-2230. AzMNH.org 

To learn more about these events visit, www.AZParenting.com
 

