Favorite menu items from Match Restaurant

Moroccan Spiced Chicken bowl

Toasted bulgur wheat | butternut squash | honey-lime vinaigrette

For the bulgur wheat

4 CUPS- Organic bulgur wheat (#4)

8 CUPS- water

TT- salt

Preheat a convection oven at 350'F. Spread the bulgur wheat on a baking dish and toast for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Once toasted, pour boiling hot water over the surface to cover evenly and return to the oven, cooking for another 12-14 minutes, or until fluffy and soft. Cool to room temperature then refrigerate until needed to mix salad.

For the Tabbouleh-

4 CUPS- toasted bulgur wheat

1 CUP- butternut squash (peeled, seeded, diced)

1 CUP- dried apricots (diced)

2 TBS- orange zest

½ Cup- scallions

8 TBS- Italian parsley (chopped)

4 TBS- cilantro leaves

4 TBS- mint (chopped)

2 TBS- chives (minced)

2 TBS- pistachio (toasted)

4 TBS- sultana raisins (soaked)

4 TBS- black olives (pitted)

4 TBS- lime juice

4 TBS- extra virgin olive oil

Place the cooked wheat in a large stainless-steel bowl and add the vegetables, herbs and garnish, then season lightly, add lime juice and olive oil then reserve chilled for up to 2 days.

For the Moroccan spice glaze-

½ CUP - orange-lemon marmalade (see recipe)

1 CUP - honey

2 TB. - ginger root (peeled and chopped fine)

1 TBS - Coriander seeds

1 TBS - anise seeds

1 TBS - black peppercorns

1 TBS - toasted cumin seeds

1 TSP- cinnamon

Toast the spices, cool and reserve. Place the honey, orange and chopped ginger in a heavy pot and simmer until ginger is soft, add the spices and season. Reserve the mixture at room temperature before using. The mixture can be made in large batches and refrigerated for up to two weeks.

For the garlic/herb marinade-

1 QT- blended olive oil

1 PT- thyme leaves (packed)

1 PT- garlic cloves

¼ CUP- lemon zest

2 TBS- black peppercorns

Combine the ingredients together in a high-speed blender and puree until thoroughly combined. Reserve refrigerated for up to one week.



For the chicken-

8 EA - chicken breasts (B&S/5 OZ)

¼ CUP - garlic/herb marinade

Marinate the chickens in the garlic/herb marinade for up to 3 days. Remove from marinade and season with salt moments before grilling to desired temperature.

Honey-lime vinaigrette-

¼ CUP- Dijon mustard

4 EA- egg yolks

½ CUP- fresh lime juice

¼ CUP- honey

TT- salt and pepper

3 PT- blended oil

Place the first 5 ingredients in a high-speed blender and emulsify by adding a slow and steady stream of oil to the mixture. If too thick, add lime juice or cold water, then adjust seasoning and reserve refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Garnish and presentation-

8 EA- marinated chickens

½ CUP- Moroccan spice glaze

TT- salt and pepper

½ CUPS- Green Pea shoots

4 TBS- Radish rounds

2 TBS- Yellow Celery leaves

Season the chickens and place on wood burning grill, brushing often with the glaze to caramelize and crisp. Place the tabbouleh in a bowl and serve the sliced chicken on top. Drizzle with honey-lime vinaigrette and garnish with greens and radish rounds. Serve warm.



Potato Gnocchi

Tomato sauce | pesto | Parmigiano-butter

Basic garlic-tomato sauce 1 gallon

4 OZ- extra virgin olive oil

3 OZ- garlic cloves (thinly sliced)

1 LBS- white onion (small dice)

½ OZ- fresh thyme (sprigs/tied)

4 EA- fresh bay leaves

2 OZ- granulated white sugar

1 OZ- Smoked paprika

1 OZ- salt and pepper

1 Gallon- San Marzano plum tomatoes (whole in juice, canned/DOP)

Mill the tomatoes to rough consistency and set aside. Heat the oil over medium heat and add the garlic, and slowly color to light golden brown then add the onions. Coat well and add all ingredients (except the tomatoes) and stew slowly until soft and translucent with no additional color. Add the tomatoes and bring to a gentle simmer, cooking for 20 minutes. Remove pot from heat and allow sauce time to cool to room temperature, then removing the thyme and bay leaves. Transfer into storage containers and refrigerate, covered, for up to 3 days.

For the Gnocchi-

8 ea. - Idaho Potatoes (80 count)

1 ea. - Egg

¾ to 1 C. - all-purpose flour

½ Tsp. - fine sea salt

1 C. - coarse sea salt

Pre-heat a convection oven at 375'F. Rinse and dry the potatoes well and place them on a small baking sheet with a layer of the coarse sea salt. This will draw any excess moisture from the potatoes. Bake the potatoes for 45-50 minutes, or until the potatoes are thoroughly cooked. Once cooked, cut them in half, lengthwise, and scoop out pulp into a potato ricer. Dust a clean surface with a small amount of flour and rice the pulp onto the floured surface. Make a "well" in the pulp and add the egg to the warm potato pulp and begin to incorporate the flour, a ¼ cup at a time, while not overworking the dough. It is important that the dough remain warm through the process. Add the rest of the flour and incorporate all but 3 tablespoons until dough is smooth. Once dough is smooth, cut off, with a pastry scraper, 1/4 of the dough. Flour a clean and even surface lightly and roll the dough into a ½ inch cylinder (about 2 feet long), and then cut into ¾ inch pieces. Repeat with the rest of the dough. Roll the dough over the back of a floured fork, or use a butter curler, to make the gnocchi. (This creates grooves in the gnocchi that will help the sauce cling on to them) and reserve at room temperature up to 6 hours in a dry room.

For the Butter sauce-

½ C. - Minced shallots

1 B. - thyme

1 C. - dry white vermouth

1 C. - chicken stock

1 Tbs. - heavy cream

1 ½ # - sweet butter

½ C. - grated Parmigiano cheese

TT- salt and pepper

Sweat the shallots in a tablespoon of butter and add the thyme, deglaze with the vermouth and reduce to dry, add the chicken stock and reduce to one tablespoon. Add the cream and simmer, pull off the heat and incorporate the butter in small pieces until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve and season. Finish with the cheese and chives moments before serving.



For the pesto sauce- (2 QTS)

4 OZ- garlic confit cloves

4 OZ- toasted pine nuts

2 OZ-grated Grana Padano

1 LBS- basil leaves

1 QT- extra virgin olive oil

½ TSP- black pepper

Place the garlic, pine nuts and seasoning in a food processor and blend, slowly incorporating the oil then fold in the cheese and reserve refrigerated as needed.

Presenting the dish-

4 TBS- grated Parmigiano cheese

4 TBS- chopped parsley

Cook the gnocchi in simmering salted water then drain well into the butter sauce with cheese and chopped parsley. Arrange a pool of the warm tomato sauce in the center of a plate and arrange the gnocchi on top. Drizzle with perso and sprinkle with parmigiano and serve.



Ahi Tuna Toast

"Crudo" style tuna | avocado spread | apple-radish salad

For the crostini-

10 each- country bread (cut 3/8 inch thick)

4 TBS- extra virgin olive oil

TT- salt and pepper

Lightly brush the bread with the oil and season lightly then grill over open flame until golden brown and crispy. Serve warm.

For the tartare

2 cups- fresh 'A grade' Saku block (1/4" dice)

3 TBS- extra virgin olive oil

1 TBS- minced chives

TT- Maldon sea salt

Dice the tuna until it has an even consistency, place in a bowl and lightly coat with the oil and minced chives. Moments before serving, season with salt and reserve over ice until needed.

For the avocado

½ Cup- ripe avocado

1 to 2 TBS- fresh lime juice

3 TBS- extra virgin olive oil

1 TBS- minced chives

TT- Maldon sea salt

Pit and peel the avocado and cut into ¼-inch dice and add the oil and minced chives. Moments before serving, season with salt and add the lime juice.

For the apple-radish salad-

½ Cup- Radish rounds (sliced thin)

½ CUP- green apple

12 Ea. - sprigs of parsley

Slice the radishes very thinly into rounds with the aid of a mandolin and keep in ice water so they remain crispy. Keep the parsley in ice water. Slice the apples to 1/8-inch-thick rounds and julienne fine and toss into a bowl. Moments before serving, drain the radishes and parsley well and combine with the apples. Dress with lime dressing and season.

Presenting the tuna-

Spread a thick layer of the avocado on each of the crisp 'bruschetta', then spoon a generous amount of the tuna on top to cover. Garnish with dressed apple-radish salad and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.

Match Restaurant @ the Found:re Hotel

1100 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-875-8080

www.matchphx.com