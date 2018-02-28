Famous 48 offers up true American cusine

Famous 48 is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Slow Roasted Pork Dip

Pork Loin Seasonings

2 table spoons of garlic

1 table spoon of black pepper

1 table spoon of kosher salt

1/2 table spoon of paprika

1. Mix seasoning together and coat pork loin with seasoning

2. Place pork loin in a roasting pan

3. Add cup of water in the pan, cover pan in foil

4. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour

5. Remove loin from the oven and slice 6 oz loin very thinly

6. Place sliced pork loin on toasted hoagie roll

7. Top with 1.5 ounces of provolone cheese and 1/4 cup of caramelized onions

8. Serve with side of pork jus

Famous 48

4218 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale

(480) 758-4994

famous48.com

