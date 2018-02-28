Famous 48 offers up true American cusine

Pork Loin Seasonings 2 table spoons of garlic
1 table spoon of black pepper
1 table spoon of kosher salt
1/2 table spoon of paprika
1. Mix seasoning together and coat pork loin with seasoning
2. Place pork loin in a roasting pan
3. Add cup of water in the pan, cover pan in foil
4. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour
5. Remove loin from the oven and slice 6 oz loin very thinly
6. Place sliced pork loin on toasted hoagie roll
7. Top with 1.5 ounces of provolone cheese and 1/4 cup of caramelized onions
8. Serve with side of pork jus
Famous 48
4218 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale
(480) 758-4994 famous48.com
Famous 48 is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
