Famous 48 offers up true American cusine

7:37 AM, Feb 28, 2018
sonoran living
Slow Roasted Pork Dip

Pork Loin Seasonings
2 table spoons of garlic
1 table spoon of black pepper
1 table spoon of kosher salt
1/2 table spoon of paprika

1.    Mix seasoning together and coat pork loin with seasoning
2.    Place pork loin in a roasting pan
3.    Add cup of water in the pan, cover pan in foil
4.    Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour
5.    Remove loin from the oven and slice 6 oz loin very thinly
6.    Place sliced pork loin on toasted hoagie roll
7.    Top with 1.5 ounces of provolone cheese and 1/4 cup of caramelized onions
8.    Serve with side of pork jus

Famous 48
4218 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale
(480) 758-4994    
famous48.com

