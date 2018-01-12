Famous 48 comes to the Sonoran Living kitchen with some mouth watering recipes

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Comeback sauce

1 cup Franks red hot

1 oz butter

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon vinegar

Flour Mixture

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Egg Wash

1 Egg

2 tablespoon water

2 tablespoon Tabasco

Breading

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Chicken Breast

Bun

Lettuce

Pickle

Mayo

Instructions:

1. Dredge raw chicken breast in flour mixture

2. Coat chicken breast in egg wash and then breading mixture

3. Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown

4. Coat the chicken breast with comeback sauce

5. Build the sandwich (lettuce, mayo pickles and bun)



Miso Salmon

Ingredients

1 cup miso paste

2 cup mayo

1/2 cup honey

Salmon

Instructions:

1. Grill salmon with salt and pepper for 4 minutes on each side (Note: grilling time depends on thickness of salmon)

2. Whisk miso paste, mayo and honey in a bowl

3. Top grilled salmon with miso sauce

Famous 48

4218 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale

(480) 758-4994

www.famous48.com