Famous 48 comes to the Sonoran Living kitchen with some mouth watering recipes

Comeback sauce
1 cup Franks red hot
1 oz butter
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon vinegar
Flour Mixture
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Egg Wash
1 Egg
2 tablespoon water
2 tablespoon Tabasco
Breading
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Chicken Breast
Bun
Lettuce
Pickle
Mayo
Instructions:
1. Dredge raw chicken breast in flour mixture
2. Coat chicken breast in egg wash and then breading mixture
3. Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown
4. Coat the chicken breast with comeback sauce
5. Build the sandwich (lettuce, mayo pickles and bun)
Miso Salmon
Ingredients
1 cup miso paste
2 cup mayo
1/2 cup honey
Salmon
Instructions:
1. Grill salmon with salt and pepper for 4 minutes on each side (Note: grilling time depends on thickness of salmon)
2. Whisk miso paste, mayo and honey in a bowl
3. Top grilled salmon with miso sauce