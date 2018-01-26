Famous 48 celebrates American classics!

Famous 48 is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Short Rib Bene

Short Rib [in advance]

3lbs short rib

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup onions

1/2 cup carrots

1/2 cup celery

2 cloves garlic smashed

1/4 cup red wine

1. Season short rib with salt and pepper and sear in sauté pan

2. Sauté short rib with onions, carrots, celery, and garlic

3. Glaze the pan with red wine

4. Add vegetables and short ribs to a pot that can go in the oven

5. Cover short ribs with water and put lid on the pot

6. Bake at 250 degrees for 8 hours

7. Take meat out of the oven and shred it

Hollandaise Sauce

3 egg yolks

1 cup clarified butter

1/4 cup water

1 oz lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

Pinch white pepper

Teaspoon salt

1. Create a double boiler with a large pot of boiling water and place a metal bowl on top

2. Into metal bowl, add eggs with a touch of lemon juice, vinegar, and whisk in clarified butter.

*The water cannot be too hot, otherwise the eggs will scramble. This sauce should be smooth and creamy.

Short Rib Bene

1 English muffin

3 cups spinach

2 oz short rib

1 egg

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 oz hollandaise



3. Toast English muffin

4. In a sauce pan, add olive oil, shallots, garlic and season with salt and pepper, sauté until spinach wilts, when cooked, put onto English muffin

5. Place shredded short rib on top of spinach

6. In a small pot of water add salt and vinegar *Temp should be 165 degrees

7. Crack an egg into simmering water and let cook for 3 minutes

8. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and place on top of short rib

9. Top entire dish with hollandaise sauce

Bananas Foster French Toast

1-quart milk

6 eggs

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 lb butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

Pinch cinnamon

1/2 oz dark rum

2 bananas

Bread

1. Mix together milk, eggs, cinnamon and vanilla extract

2. Dip slice of bread in egg wash covering both sides

3. Cook in pan with butter until golden brown on each

4. In a separate sauce pan, melt butter with brown sugar

5. When the sugar becomes a sauce, stir in dark rum

6. Add sliced banana to sauce and sauté for one minute

7. Top French toast with bananas foster and sauce

Famous 48

4218 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale

(480) 758-4994

famous48.com

Famous 48 is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living