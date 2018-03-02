Family-friendly events from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Friday, March 2 - 4

Out West Balloon Fest: Get a taste of the balloon ride experience on site with a tethered ride each evening of the festival. Including vendors, food, Kidszone and, of course balloons, a majestic mass ascension and competition of the "Hare and Hound" balloon race. Fri - Sun. University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale. outwestballoonfest.com



Saturday, March 3 & 4

Tres Rios Festival: This FREE outdoor festival showcases the rich diversity of wildlife habitat, history and culture of the Gila River drainage, which is made up of the Gila, Salt and Agua Fria Rivers. From guided bird tours, canoeing on the river, archery, fishing and learning about Southwest wildlife. Sat & Sun. 10am-4pm. Base Meridian Wildlife Recreation Area, 7602 S Avondale Blvd., Avondale. tresriosnaturefestival.com

Saturday, March 3

Bubble Mania: The highly interactive family event will feature hands-on science, math, and craft activities, all while millions of bubbles dance in the air. Plus, guests will enjoy watching the BubbleManiacs make bubbles as long as a bus! YouTube sensation helium bubbles and the Bubble Blaster Wall will also be part of the event, plus lots of other great surprises! $3.00 per person. 3-6pm. Odysea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. OdySeaintheDesert.com