Family-friendly activities from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine



Friday, March 9 - 11

Ostrich Festival: The Ostrich Festival features live ostrich races and ostrich-themed activities, national and regional entertainment, carnival midway, spectacular food, upscale arts and crafts and more. Fri - Sun. Tumbleweed Park, 745 E. Germann Rd., Chandler. ostrichfestival.com

Friday, March 9 - 11

Scottsdale Arts Festival: Explore the works of nearly 200 nationally-acclaimed exhibiting artists at the annual Scottsdale Arts Festival. Enjoy toe-tapping Arizona bands and entertainers, mouth-watering gourmet food trucks and lots of other fun. Fri - Sun. Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. ScottsdaleArtsFestival.org

Saturday, March 10

Zoo Move & Groove 5K & Fitness Festival: Our second annual Zoo Move & Groove Festival is a celebration of getting healthy and staying fit… with an animal twist! This all-day general admission event, immediately following our Zoo Move & Groove 5K Run/Walk, will host an array of vendors as well as featuring diverse forms of exercise for guests to experience and enjoy including DJ dance fitness classes, Zoo ninja warrior, sports inflatables, climbing wall, mascot meet & greets, Zoo zoom and animal discoveries! 5K run/walk 7 - 9:30am. Fitness Festival 9am-1pm. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix. 602-286-3800. phoenixzoo.org