Enjoy FREE, family events from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, January 27

Mess Makers: Enjoy messy play with bubbles! We'll fill the room with bubbles, make bubble art, and kiddos will make their own bubble blowers! Some special dinosaurs will even hatch from their fizzy eggs. The best part about it…we'll do all the clean up! $8 members & $10 non-members.9:30am-10:15am for ages 12-24 months & 11:15am-12:00pm for all ages. Children's Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. 7th St., Phoenix. 602-253-0501. childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Saturday, January 27

Connect2STEM: The University of Arizona in partnership with Cox Communications, presents Connect2STEM 2018, a free event focused on inspiring kids about science, technology, engineering, math and medicine with 100+ hands-on activities and network with STEM professionals. 10am-3pm. UA College of Medicine, 550 East Van Buren St., Phoenix. phoenixmed.arizona.edu/connect2stem

Sunday, January 28

Sunday A'Fair: Sunday A'Fair features free outdoor concerts by the Valley's top musicians, an arts-and-crafts market and fun activities for children and families. The concerts run from noon to 4pm, most Sundays Jan 14-April 8. 12-4pm. Civic Center Mall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale.

To learn more about these events visit, www.AZParenting.com