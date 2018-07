Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 1:49AM MST expiring July 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai

Heat Advisory issued July 23 at 1:49AM MST expiring July 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 1:49AM MST expiring July 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 23 at 1:49AM MST expiring July 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino