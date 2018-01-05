Community Connection goes inside Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix

10:56 AM, Jan 5, 2018
21 mins ago
news releases | don't miss | spotlight
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix has been serving families for over 30 years. We currently have three houses - two in Phoenix and one in Mesa - and strive to make life a little easier for families with children facing medical challenges.

Roanoke House & Main Offices
501 East Roanoke Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 85004
Phone: 602-264-2654
Fax: 602-264-5670
Toll Free: 877-333-2978

Cambridge House on the Campus of Phoenix Children's Hospital
1980 East Cambridge Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 85006
Phone: 602-633-2030
Fax: 602-633-2031

Mesa House on the Campus of Cardon Children's Medical Center
2225 West Southern Avenue
Mesa, Arizona 85202
Phone: 602-354-3324
Fax: 602-374-5655

Email: info@rmhcphoenix.com 
501 c (3): 86-0483792

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top