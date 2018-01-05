Community Connection goes inside Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix has been serving families for over 30 years. We currently have three houses - two in Phoenix and one in Mesa - and strive to make life a little easier for families with children facing medical challenges.

Roanoke House & Main Offices

501 East Roanoke Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Phone: 602-264-2654

Fax: 602-264-5670

Toll Free: 877-333-2978

Cambridge House on the Campus of Phoenix Children's Hospital

1980 East Cambridge Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 85006

Phone: 602-633-2030

Fax: 602-633-2031

Mesa House on the Campus of Cardon Children's Medical Center

2225 West Southern Avenue

Mesa, Arizona 85202

Phone: 602-354-3324

Fax: 602-374-5655

Email: info@rmhcphoenix.com

501 c (3): 86-0483792