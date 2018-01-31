Chef Todd Williams makes a variety of unique and flavorful dishes



Mini Sheppards Pie

Ingredients:

2 sheets puff pastry dough

1 lb ground beef

1 green chili diced

1 medium white onion diced

2 potatoes cooked and mashed

3 cheese blend

Kosher salt, pepper, garlic,cumin

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Sautee chopped onion, green chili, and ground beef in skillet for about 10 min, season with salt, pepper cumin and garlic

Spray muffin pan and line with 3" round pieces

Fill the bottom of each with 2 tablespoons of beef mixture

Then add 2 tablespoons of mash poatoes and smooth

Top with generous portion of 3 cheese blend

Bake for 10 min or until crust is golden brown and serve



Lobster Sliders

Ingredients:

1cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon creole sesoning

1 tablespoons granulated garlic

2 eggs beaten

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 lobster tails halved lengthwise

4 Kings Hawaiian rolls sliced

Directions:

Mix cornmeal, flour, creole seasoning, garlic powder in one bowl

Mix milk and eggs in another

Season lobster pieces with salt and pepper, dredge in egg wash the through breading, fry for about 3-5 minutes....set aside

Slaw mixture:

Red and green cabbage thinly sliced

1 cup mayo

½ cup dill relish

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon curry powder

Squeeze of lemon



