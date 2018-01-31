Chef Todd Williams makes a variety of unique and flavorful dishes

Mini Sheppards Pie
Ingredients:
2 sheets puff pastry dough
1 lb ground beef
1 green chili diced
1 medium white onion diced
2 potatoes cooked and mashed
3 cheese blend
Kosher salt, pepper, garlic,cumin
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350
Sautee chopped onion, green chili, and ground beef in skillet for about 10 min, season with salt, pepper cumin and garlic
Spray muffin pan and line with 3" round pieces
Fill the bottom of each with 2 tablespoons of beef mixture
Then add 2 tablespoons of mash poatoes and smooth
Top with generous portion of 3 cheese blend
Bake for 10 min or until crust is golden brown and serve
Lobster Sliders
Ingredients:
1cup yellow cornmeal
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon creole sesoning
1 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 eggs beaten
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 lobster tails halved lengthwise
4 Kings Hawaiian rolls sliced
Directions:
Mix cornmeal, flour, creole seasoning, garlic powder in one bowl
Mix milk and eggs in another
Season lobster pieces with salt and pepper, dredge in egg wash the through breading, fry for about 3-5 minutes....set aside
Slaw mixture:
Red and green cabbage thinly sliced
1 cup mayo
½ cup dill relish
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon curry powder
Squeeze of lemon
