Chef Rick Dupere of Kitchen West has spring cooking tips

Spring recipes from Chef Rick Dupere of Kitchen West at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Cumin Crusted Brown Butter Pecan Sauce

For 8 chicken portions:

· 3 TBLS cooking oil

· 4 TBLS toasted cumin seed

· Three cubes chilled butter

· 1/2 cup pecan pieces,

· 1 tsp minced shallots,

· Minced chives

Heat skillet to medium high with oil, pat toasted cumin seeds into on side of the chicken breasts, sear breast cumin side down until golden brown, flip breast, turn heat to medium and cook for 7 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Remove cooked chicken from pan and tent with foil to keep warm.

Add shallots, butter, pecans to skillet, sauté for 3 minutes until nuts are toasted and butter begins to brown and smell nutty. Remove sauce, garnish with mince chives and use to top chicken.



Sprout Your Own Seeds

Use 2 pounds of your favorite sprouting seed (i.e.: Lentils, Peas or a Bean of your choice)

· Soak lentils, peas, or beans, overnight covered in water at room temperature

· The next day, drain and keep wet with towels in a warm, dark space

· In two or three days you will have sprouts

· Season and add to salads or sauté with vegetables

Basil Seed dressing

· ¼ cup rice wine vinegar

· 1 minced garlic clove

· 1 T. minced shallot

· 1 bunch chopped fresh basil

· 1 T. basil seed

· 1/3 cup olive oil

· Salt, to taste

Blend all ingredients (except oil). Wisk in oil, to emulsify. Season with salt, as needed

Mustard Seed Jam

· ¾ cup water

· 1/2 cup rice vinegar

· 1/4 cup brown mustard seeds

· 1/4 cup yellow mustard seeds

· 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

· 1/4 cup sugar

· 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

Bring all ingredients to a simmer for 45 minutes until mustard seeds are firm but tender. Mix with your favorite fruit purees, jams, or preserves such as fig, currant, raspberry or mango. Use as a condiment for meats or spread for breads and vegetables.

Kitchen West Restaurant at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

7700 E McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

480-991-9000

www.TheScottsdaleResort.com

