Chef Joshua from Salty Sow prepares Valentine's day dishes

Blackened salmon with black-eyed pea salad

Blackened salmon

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 (6 to 7-ounce) pieces salmon, pin bones removed, skin-on(opitional)

3 to 4 tablespoons canola oil

Black-eyed peas

4 cups Soaked Black-eyed Peas (Soak black-eyed peas in cool water for at least 6 hours.)

5 cups Chicken stock

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 each shallot, minced

1 head romaine lettuce, cut julienne

1 each roma tomatoes, diced and deseeded

4 oz cotija cheese, crumbled

Red chili vinaigrette

½ cup green onions, thin sliced and chopped

¼ cup red bell pepper, small dice

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp dry oregano

1 Tbsp red chili flakes

¾ Tbsp granulated sugar

1/5 Tbsp kosher salt

3oz blended oil, olive oil and canola

Black-eyed pea salad

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 each shallot, minced

1 head romaine lettuce, cut julienne

1 each roma tomatoes, diced and deseeded

4 oz. cotija cheese, crumbled

1 each lemon, juiced and zest

1 tablespoon olive oil

Lemon butter sauce

1 to 2 shallots, chopped fine

8 ounces white wine

2 ounces lemon juice

1 tablespoon heavy cream

12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Directions

Rinse soaked beans before cooking, place beans in a large sauce pot then add chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer and cover the pot for 1 to 1 ½ hours, or until the beans are soft. Remove from heat and cool on baking tray in refrigerator.

Prep all ingredients for the red chili vinaigrette and combine in large mixing bowl, stir well. Adjust seasoning as need with salt and lemon juice.

To build salad combine chilled black-eyed peas with red chili vinaigrette, cilantro, and shallot in mixing bowl, mix well. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, store in refrigerator until needed. Toss romaine, tomatoes, cotija cheese with lemon juice and oil until well dressed, reserved in refrigerator until needed.

To start the butter sauce, combine the shallots, white wine, and lemon juice in a non-reactive saucepan over high heat and reduce to 2 tablespoons.

Add the cream to the reduction. Once the liquid bubbles, reduce the heat to low. Add the butter, one cube at a time, whisking first on the heat and then off the heat. Continue whisking butter into the reduction until the mixture is fully emulsified and has reached a rich sauce consistency. Season with salt and white pepper. Reserve in warm location away from direct heat, taking care not to break sauce.

In a small bowl, add all the spices, thyme and oregano and salt and mix to blend. Put the mixture on a plate or other flat surface and coat the portions of salmon, 1 at a time, on the flesh side only.

Heat a large heavy-bottomed pan or cast iron skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. When the oil begins to smoke quite heavily shut the heat off under the pan. Add the salmon, 1 at a time, in a single layer, flesh side down, in the oil. Turn the heat back on under the pan and cook for 2 to 3 urn the heat back on under the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Use a spatula to turn the salmon to the other side. Cook the salmon over medium heat, until the skin becomes crispy, about 5 to 6 minutes.

To plate, scoop the black eyed pea salad on the bottom of the plate and top with dressed romaine salad. Arrange salmon around the salad and pour the lemon butter sauce atop the salmon, and serve.

Butterscotch Boudino

Ingredients

Budino

1.5 quarts of heavy cream

3 cups of milk

18 oz. of brown sugar

1 cup of water

1 Tbsp. of Kosher Salt

2 Eggs

6 egg yolks

5/8 cup of cornstarch

5 oz. of butter

Caramel Sauce

.5 quarts of heavy cream

16 oz. of white granulated sugar

Method

1) Start with a clean, dry work surface.

2) Gather all of the ingredients in advance.

3) In a large sauce pot, bring the milk and cream to a boil.

4) In another large sauce pot, combine the sugar, water and salt, and cook on medium heat until nutty and caramelized (about 15 minutes).

5) Add the hot cream mixture to the caramel and bring to a boil.

6) In a mixing bowl, whisk the whole eggs, egg yolks, and cornstarch together until smooth.

7) Ladle about 2 cups of hot cream mixture into the egg mixture and mix together (tempering).

8) Pour egg mixture back into the hot cream mixture and cook on medium while whisking.

9) Once mixture is thickened and boiling, remove from heat.

10) Add butter and mix until completely melted and combined.

11) Strain mixture through a chinois.

12) Pour into jars and allow to cool.

13) To make the caramel sauce, place a sauce pot over high heat until very hot.

14) Add the sugar and cook until caramel stage.

15) In a separate pot, bring the cream to a boil.

16) Add the cream to the caramel and cook until dissolved.

17) Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

18) Ladle 1 oz of caramel sauce over each cooled boudino.

19) Allow to cool completely, label & date.

20) Cool, label & date any remaining boudino mixture or caramel sauce in a sealed container.



Salty Sow

4801 E Cactus Rd Phoenix, AZ 85032

602-795-9463

saltysow.com