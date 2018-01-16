Chef Anthony from Liberty Station prepares cheesy grits smoked pork

Smoke Pork & Cheesy Grits

Ingredients:

Smoked Pork-

1 Pork Loin

1 Pork Dry Rub

Paprika, Brown Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Thyme, Chile Powder, Granulated garlic

Onion powder

Cheesy Grits-

2 cups Milk

2 cups Water

3 oz. Butter

4 oz. Pepper jack cheese

Pinch Salt & Pepper

1 cup Corn meal

Directions-

Bring water and milk mixture to boil

Gradually mix in corn meal until all incoperated

Stir frequently to prevent clumping - every 3-4 minutes and cover

Add butter & cook until mixture is creamy - typically 20-25 minutes

Once creamy - add cheese and stir and cook until creamy again

Slow-braised Short Ribs

Ingredients-

5 lbs. Short Ribs

1 gal. Red wine

1 gal. Water

2 lbs. Onions

1 lbs. Carrots

8 oz. Garlic

1 stack Celery - chopped

8 oz. Honey

10 sprigs Rosemary

10 sprigs Thyme

3 oz. Salt

3 oz. Pepper

To measure Oil

Directions-

In large roasting pan add enough oil to cover bottom and bring to smoke point

Sprinkle salt and pepper on both side of short ribs to season

Sear both sides of seasoned short ribs

Add seared ribs to large sheet pan and reserve

Add onion, celery, and garlic to hot pan to cook down

When onion is translucent - add red wine to deglaze pan

Once pan is deglazed add the short ribs and all other ingredients into pan

Cook mixture for 3-4 hours at 300 degrees

Remove, allow to cook and serve

The Big Poppy - Texas Brisket Sandwich

Ingredients (each):

5 oz. Smoked Brisket

1 slice Cheddar Cheese

2 slices Apple-wood smoked bacon

2-3 slices Fried pickles

1 leaf Romain Lettuce

2 slices Tomato

1 oz. Aioli garlic

2 oz. Carolina sauce

1 Ciabatta roll

Directions-

Cut ciabatta roll in half

To bottom of roll add Brisket

Top brisket with other ingredients

Enjoy!

