Chef Anthony from Liberty Station prepares cheesy grits smoked pork

Smoke Pork & Cheesy Grits
Ingredients:
Smoked Pork-
1 Pork Loin
1 Pork Dry Rub
Paprika, Brown Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Thyme, Chile Powder, Granulated garlic
Onion powder
Cheesy Grits-
2 cups Milk
2 cups Water
3 oz. Butter
4 oz. Pepper jack cheese
Pinch Salt & Pepper
1 cup Corn meal
Directions-
Bring water and milk mixture to boil
Gradually mix in corn meal until all incoperated
Stir frequently to prevent clumping - every 3-4 minutes and cover
Add butter & cook until mixture is creamy - typically 20-25 minutes
Once creamy - add cheese and stir and cook until creamy again
Slow-braised Short Ribs
Ingredients-
5 lbs. Short Ribs
1 gal. Red wine
1 gal. Water
2 lbs. Onions
1 lbs. Carrots
8 oz. Garlic
1 stack Celery - chopped
8 oz. Honey
10 sprigs Rosemary
10 sprigs Thyme
3 oz. Salt
3 oz. Pepper
To measure Oil
Directions-
In large roasting pan add enough oil to cover bottom and bring to smoke point
Sprinkle salt and pepper on both side of short ribs to season
Sear both sides of seasoned short ribs
Add seared ribs to large sheet pan and reserve
Add onion, celery, and garlic to hot pan to cook down
When onion is translucent - add red wine to deglaze pan
Once pan is deglazed add the short ribs and all other ingredients into pan
Cook mixture for 3-4 hours at 300 degrees
Remove, allow to cook and serve
The Big Poppy - Texas Brisket Sandwich
Ingredients (each):
5 oz. Smoked Brisket
1 slice Cheddar Cheese
2 slices Apple-wood smoked bacon
2-3 slices Fried pickles
1 leaf Romain Lettuce
2 slices Tomato
1 oz. Aioli garlic
2 oz. Carolina sauce
1 Ciabatta roll
Directions-
Cut ciabatta roll in half
To bottom of roll add Brisket
Top brisket with other ingredients
Enjoy!
