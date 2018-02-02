Andy Libutti from Booty's Wings Burgers

Medium Buffalo Sauce - 3 cups of cayenne pepper sauce, 1.5 cups of butter/liquid margerine, 1.5 oz spices, 1 tsp black pepper.Buffalo Chipotle Garlic Sauce - 1 cup Medium Wing Sauce,
2 oz chipotle peppers ground, 2 tbs chopped garlic.
Sonoran Ranch - 2 cups Ranch Dressing, 6 oz blended jalapenos, 2 oz cajun spice
Mac & Cheese Sauce - 4 oz butter, 4 oz velveeta, 8 oz heavy cream, 8oz cheddar/jack cheese, 4 oz milk, 8 oz Parmesan cheese.
Melt and then add 2 oz green chiles, 8 oz bacon, 4 oz jalapenos, 4 oz flour.
Add to 16 oz of cooked pasta shells.
Black Bean Chili - 1 lb of ground beef/pork, 4 oz chopped onions, 4 oz chopped celery, 8 oz chopped green peppers, 20 oz of diced tomatoes, 10 oz of Black Beans, 1 tsp chili powder, 1/4 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp paprika, 1 tsp kosher salt, 1 tsp cayenne pepper, 1 tbs black pepper, 1 tbs chopped garlic.
Andy LiButti
Owner/GM
Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer
15557 W Bell Rd #405
Surprise, AZ 85374
623-546-7757
Share Article
Share Article
Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.