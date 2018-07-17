Albertsons Chef Jeff has summer recipes for clean eating

((SL Advertiser)) For more information about clean eating at Albertsons and Safeway, go to www.Albertsons.com/opennature.

Here are some recipes from today's show:

Veggie Stick Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup jicama (cut and peeled into thin strips)

1 cup cucumber (peeled and cut into thin strips)

1 cup zucchini (peeled and cut into thin strips)

¼ cup red onion (peeled and cut into thin strips)

1/3 cup yellow pepper (cut into thin strips)

1/3 cup red pepper (cut into thin strips)

1/3 cup carrots (peeled and cut into thin strips)

¼ cup feta cheese crumbled

6 fresh mint leaves (cut into thin strips)

2 pinches Kosher salt

2 pinches black pepper



Dressing:

1/3 cup Open Nature® Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 Open Nature® Egg yolk

2 Tbs. lemon juice



Steps (Directions):



Veggie Stick Salad:

1. Prepare veggies by slicing in sticks



Dressing:

1. Prepare the dressing: put balsamic vinaigrette dressing, egg yolk and lemon juice together in blender.

2. Pulse blender to get the ingredients blended, then turn to high speed and allow to run for 15-20 seconds.

3. Dress combined vegetables with feta cheese, then add fresh mint and season. Serve immediately.



Grilled Chicken Rice Paper Rolls with Almond Butter Dressing

Ingredients:

Rice Paper Rolls

1 cup cooked Open Nature® boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced

6 pieces rice paper

1 avocado, sliced

1 carrot, sliced

1 bunch chives or scallions

6 leaves red leaf lettuce or romaine lettuce



Almond Butter Dressing

1/2 cup Open Nature® Almond Butter

2 Tbs soy sauce

2 Tbs lime juice

1 Tbs rice wine vinegar

3 splashes hot sauce

1 splash of water



Steps (Directions):



Rice Paper Rolls

1. Prepare the rice paper: soak briefly in warm water until pliable, then put onto a moist cloth

napkin and add fillings.

2. Build roll in the following order: rice paper, lettuce leaf, carrots, chicken and chives.

3. Fold the sides over the filling, then roll up to close the center.

4. Repeat until all rolls are complete.



Almond Butter Dressing

1. Combine ingredients together in mixing bowl, whisk smooth and serve immediately or

reserve chilled until ready to serve.





Grilled Strawberries with Open Nature Scandal-Less Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Servings Per Recipe: 4

Amount Recipe Makes: 12 Strawberries



Ingredients:

2 cups Open Nature® Scandal-Less vanilla bean ice cream

12 strawberries

2 Tbs vegetable oil

¼ Tbs kosher salt

3 Tbs granulated sugar

4 skewers



Steps (Directions):

1. Wash and stem berries; skewer 6 per skewer, adding second skewer to help hold berries in place. Dress with vegetable oil, salt and sugar.

2. Prep medium-hot grill, then grill berries for 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill and reserve on a plate, collecting cooking juices.

3. Divide ice cream between 4 serving dishes, remove skewers from the strawberries. Place berries onto the ice cream and drizzle with any collected juices and enjoy.



