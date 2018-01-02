24 Carrots Natural Café makes healthy snack recipes for the New Year!

8:09 AM, Jan 2, 2018
sonoran living
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"Dulce De Leche" Milkshake
Decadent and delicious, but with a fraction of calories subbing banana and dates in place of ice cream loaded with sugar
2 cups frozen banana
4 medjool dates
1 cup almond milk
1 tsp. tahini
1 tsp. maple syrup
pinch cinnamon
pinch salt

Blend, and enjoy immediately or pour into Popsicle molds


Southwest Salad Rolls
Rice Noodles, mango, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, beets, cilantro, avocado and greens, wrapped up in rice paper with chipotle cashew sauce!

Soak the rice paper sheet for 20-30s in warm water and then layer with veggies.  Wrap similar to a burrito and enjoy with a dipping sauce.

Cashew Chipotle Sauce
1 tsp. mustard
1/4 tsp. chipotle powder
1/4-cup onion
1/2-cup cashew
1-cup apple juice
1/2-cup pineapple (optional)
1 clove garlic
Salt and pepper to taste


Masala Crispy Chickpeas
High protein alternative to Potato Chips

1 can of chickpeas, drained and dried over paper towels

Drizzle with olive oil and toss with 2 tsp. of garam masala, 1 tsp. of sugar, and 1/2 tsp. of salt

Bake at 450 for 30 minutes until super crunchy!

24 Carrots Natural Café
1701 E Guadalupe Rd., Tempe, AZ 85283
480-753-4411
www.24carrotsjuice.com

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.