24 Carrots Natural Café makes healthy snack recipes for the New Year!

"Dulce De Leche" Milkshake
Decadent and delicious, but with a fraction of calories subbing banana and dates in place of ice cream loaded with sugar
2 cups frozen banana
4 medjool dates
1 cup almond milk
1 tsp. tahini
1 tsp. maple syrup
pinch cinnamon
pinch salt
Blend, and enjoy immediately or pour into Popsicle molds
Southwest Salad Rolls
Rice Noodles, mango, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, beets, cilantro, avocado and greens, wrapped up in rice paper with chipotle cashew sauce!
Soak the rice paper sheet for 20-30s in warm water and then layer with veggies. Wrap similar to a burrito and enjoy with a dipping sauce.
Cashew Chipotle Sauce
1 tsp. mustard
1/4 tsp. chipotle powder
1/4-cup onion
1/2-cup cashew
1-cup apple juice
1/2-cup pineapple (optional)
1 clove garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Masala Crispy Chickpeas
High protein alternative to Potato Chips
1 can of chickpeas, drained and dried over paper towels
Drizzle with olive oil and toss with 2 tsp. of garam masala, 1 tsp. of sugar, and 1/2 tsp. of salt