24 Carrots Natural Café makes healthy snack recipes for the New Year!



"Dulce De Leche" Milkshake

Decadent and delicious, but with a fraction of calories subbing banana and dates in place of ice cream loaded with sugar

2 cups frozen banana

4 medjool dates

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp. tahini

1 tsp. maple syrup

pinch cinnamon

pinch salt

Blend, and enjoy immediately or pour into Popsicle molds



Southwest Salad Rolls

Rice Noodles, mango, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, beets, cilantro, avocado and greens, wrapped up in rice paper with chipotle cashew sauce!

Soak the rice paper sheet for 20-30s in warm water and then layer with veggies. Wrap similar to a burrito and enjoy with a dipping sauce.

Cashew Chipotle Sauce

1 tsp. mustard

1/4 tsp. chipotle powder

1/4-cup onion

1/2-cup cashew

1-cup apple juice

1/2-cup pineapple (optional)

1 clove garlic

Salt and pepper to taste



Masala Crispy Chickpeas

High protein alternative to Potato Chips

1 can of chickpeas, drained and dried over paper towels

Drizzle with olive oil and toss with 2 tsp. of garam masala, 1 tsp. of sugar, and 1/2 tsp. of salt

Bake at 450 for 30 minutes until super crunchy!

24 Carrots Natural Café

1701 E Guadalupe Rd., Tempe, AZ 85283

480-753-4411

www.24carrotsjuice.com