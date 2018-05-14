Royal wedding: How to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ceremony

Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to American actress Meghan Markle , on Saturday, May 19, has had fans of Britain’s royal family on both sides of the pond buzzing since the couple announced their engagement in November.

Their big day is almost here, and unless you were one of the lucky few to receive a bespoke invitation in the mail, you are probably wondering how to enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home.

PHOTOS: Royal wedding preparations

The first thing to know is that the service will take place at 12 p.m. local time at St. James Chapel at Windsor Castle. The United Kingdom is five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, so it will begin at 7 a.m. EST.

However, if you want to watch the arrivals of the bride, groom and their respective family members to the castle before the service begins, you’ll need to get up pretty darn early for a Saturday morning. (Or set your DVR!)

That said, here are your options on how to watch (Note: all times listed below are EST):

PBS/BBC

Coverage start time: 4:15 a.m.

PBS will begin airing live coverage from the BBC beginning at 4:15 a.m. (Hey, we warned you it was early!)

You can also enjoy a five-episode limited series about Harry and Markle’s relationship, airing one installment each night from May 14 to 18. Anchor Meredith Vieira, BBC One co-hosts Matt Baker and Anita Rani, and historian Dr. Lucy Worsley, chief curator at the Historic Royal Palaces, will guide viewers through wedding traditions, previous dresses by royal brides and other fun stuff!

Join hosts Meredith Vieira and Matt Baker to learn more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story before the couple ties the knot. Royal Wedding Watch starts May 14 at 10/9c! #RoyalWeddingPBS pic.twitter.com/kp1yRqmgPw — PBS (@PBS) May 6, 2018

ABC

Coverage start time: 5 a.m.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts and “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir’s coverage of the big day will begin at 5 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. on May 19. You can watch live on ABC or streaming on ABCnews.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com and on ABC’s apps.

NBC

Coverage start time: 4:30 a.m.

NBC’s “Today” show will be all over the royal wedding like white on rice. (Yes, that was a wedding pun.) Co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will be live from Windsor for the festivities, “from a special vantage point overseeing the castle,” beginning at 4:30 a.m. You can also catch Kotb and Guthrie from Windsor on May 18 for a special show before the big day.

CBS

Coverage start time: 4 a.m.

CBS will begin its royal wedding coverage at 4 a.m. on May 19 with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, and “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier. Also expect commentary from Tina Brown, CBS News’ royal contributor and author of the 2008 book “The Diana Chronicles” about the late Princess Diana.

FOX

Coverage start time: 5 a.m.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt will begin hosting Fox’s coverage at 5 a.m. Additionally, British TV host Piers Morgan will participate in a two-hour special called “Meghan Markle: An American Princess” on May 11 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

E!

Coverage start time: 5 a.m.

If cable is more your speed, E! will air the royal wedding live from Windsor Castle from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 19. The network’s coverage will be co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic, stylist Brad Goreski, E! UK host Sarah-Jane Crawford and E! News correspondent Melanie Bromley.

But you can begin your royal wedding indulgence now by watching reruns of E!’s special “The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana To Meghan,” which began airing on May 7. The special explores the paths of Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge and now Markle, from regular girls (well, sort of), to royal brides. Check local listings for reruns.

Bonus: Decca Records/Universal Music Group Recording

If Prince Harry’s wedding is an occasion you may find yourself wanting to listen to again and again, consider purchasing a recording of it from Decca Records. (A portion of the proceeds will go towards the prince’s charities.) In addition to hearing the couple’s “I do’s,” you’ll be able to listen to the wedding performers, including Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Wallace and cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason.

The recording will be released digitally within hours of the wedding’s conclusion and in retail stores on May 25, according to a spokesperson for the company.

__

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will honor Princess Diana’s memory at the ceremony. See more here:

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.