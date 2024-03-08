Watch Now
Jackson Mahomes enters no contest plea in misdemeanor battery case

The plea comes in a case that began with an incident on Feb. 23, 2023, at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.
Scripps News Kansas City
Posted at 6:17 PM, Mar 07, 2024
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, entered a no contest plea Thursday in Johnson County District Court in Kansas to one count of misdemeanor battery.

A Johnson County judge ordered the Johnson County Sheriff's Department to find out if Mahomes qualifies for work release. He also sentenced Mahomes to six months probation.

The plea comes in a case that began with an incident Feb. 23, 2023, at a restaurant in Overland Park.

Mahomes also had been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery in that incident.

Those charges were dismissed by a Johnson County judge on Jan. 3, 2024.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office requested the three felony charges be dropped because a witness in the case stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

A jury trial on the battery charge had been set for March 25.

This story was originally published by Steve Kaut at Scripps News Kansas City.

