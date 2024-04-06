Watch Now
Inside the Race: GOP fundraising in March, issues impacting campaigns

Politico's Daily Campaign Newsletter Author Madison Fernandez joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed to discuss fundraising.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 06, 2024
On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico's Daily Campaign Newsletter Author Madison Fernandez joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed to discuss how the GOP's fundraising efforts look in comparison to the Democrats, how it's important for President Joe Biden to have a broad coalition of support for his campaign, the impact of abortion as an issue and former President Donald Trump's influence on GOP lawmakers. 

