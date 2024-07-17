Husband of AZ House candidate Lalani Hunsaker accused of assaulting GOP district chair

A local Republican official is accusing the husband of an Arizona House candidate of assaulting him at a legislative district meeting.

Andrew Adams, the GOP chair of Legislative District 14 in Gilbert, said Nate Hunsaker headbutted him Monday night after Adams asked him to leave a district meeting. Hunsaker is the husband of Lalani Hunsaker, who is running for the Arizona House of Representatives.

Adams said the Hunsakers interrupted State Rep. Laurin Hendrix, who is running for reelection and had been invited to speak at the LD14 meeting. The lawmaker in his speech said he was upset about the tone of the campaign.

“[The Hunsakers] got really upset, and they started yelling out during the meeting,” Adams said. “And they were standing up and somewhat approaching the stage.”

Adams said he asked them to remain quiet and seated.

“So they continue to yell, they continue to scream and did not want to leave,” he said. “And so I walked towards them and escorted them out.”

In a statement to ABC15, Lalani Hunsaker said Adams “forcefully removed” her husband and some of her supporters.

“However, under no circumstance, did anyone physically attack him in any way,” she said.

Surveillance video of the altercation shows a man briefly jump up toward a taller man.

“The video speaks for itself,” Adams said. “And if that's the kind of behavior she's condoning, I don't think she belongs in the state Legislature.”

The incident came just two days after a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“You know, our president just got shot a couple of days ago,” Adams said. “Don't come and bring violence to a Republican meeting.”

Hunsaker in her statement said that the Republican Party “has worked very hard to silence my supporters and me; however, the voters have seen right through it, and we are poised for a major victory” in the primary election.

“I look forward to finally giving the residents of LD14 the bold, America First representation they so rightfully deserve,” she said.

Gilbert police said officers responded Monday night to a verbal altercation and fight at the meeting and referred the investigation to detectives.

Adams said he plans to press charges.

“I'm a volunteer. I did not deserve to be treated like that,” he said. “And I can tell you that the people of District 14 and leadership, we will not be accepting of it.”