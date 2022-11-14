Turf Monsters offers full land and hardscape design for your backyard with artificial turf

Turf Monsters is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Turf Monsters is offering all Sonoran Living viewers $500 OFF any Turf project over 500 square ft or more!

Artificial grass has been growing in popularity for use in residential lawns throughout the Valley of the Sun over the past several years. But what is fake grass exactly and why are so many Phoenix residents choosing it over the real thing?There are truly a plethora of reasons for switching from real grass to fake grass. After reading through them all, you'll probably wonder why you didn't consider making the switch sooner!· Save on water bills - The lack of watering alone is a real draw in Arizona. · Low maintenance - Spend more time enjoying your outdoor space, not taking care of it. Not having to worry about watering, weeding, mowing, and more can save you several hours of precious weekend time.· Save Money - Although it's more costly than sod upfront, you'll save a ton on maintenance and upkeep over the years. This is especially true if you've been hiring someone to take care of your yard for you!· More usable space - With a nice, flat, grassy yard, you might soon find yourself spending more time outdoors than in!· Green lawn year-round - Everyone loves a green lawn. No more brown, dead spots ever again.· No more drainage issues - Proper irrigation should always be a top priority when installing artificial turf. You'll no longer have to worry about standing water and muddy spots, which also means your family won't be tracking that inside either!·

Versatile - Fake grass can go anywhere and be used in special projects like putting greens https://turfmonstersaz.com/putting-greens/.

Easy to clean - Simply blow, rake, or wash away dirt.· Longevity - Many turf products can last between 15 and 25 years < https://turfmonstersaz.com/how-long-does-fake-grass-last-for/> .· Pet and kid-friendly - Aside from the non-toxic materials used in the higher quality turf products, you won't have to worry about them being around harmful pesticides and weed killers.Keep in mind, each yard is different, which means each turf installation < https://turfmonstersaz.com/> is different. Many variables, beyond the cost of turf products and labor, go into the cost of artificial grass installation. For an accurate estimate, please give us a call ! 602.552.2695

Visit TurfMonstersAZ.com

